Eiger completes enrollment in late-stage Lonafarnib hepatitis delta virus study

Male Medical Researcher

FatCamera/iStock via Getty Images

  • Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) announces completion of enrollment in the Phase 3 D-LIVR study evaluating two different treatment regimens containing Lonafarnib for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.
  • The two regimens include all-oral Lonafarnib boosted with ritonavir and in combination with peginterferon alfa.
  • The primary endpoint is a composite of ≥ 2 log decline in HDV RNA and ALT normalization at end of 48 weeks of treatment.
  • Key secondary endpoints include histologic improvement and improvement in fibrosis after 48 weeks of treatment, based on biopsies conducted at the start and end of treatment for all patients.
  • Eiger is planning for topline data release by the end of 2022.
  • HDV is the most severe form of human viral hepatitis, and occurs only as a co-infection in individuals infected with hepatitis B virus (HBV).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.