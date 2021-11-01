Eiger completes enrollment in late-stage Lonafarnib hepatitis delta virus study
Nov. 01, 2021 8:24 AM ETEiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (EIGR)By: SA News Team
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) announces completion of enrollment in the Phase 3 D-LIVR study evaluating two different treatment regimens containing Lonafarnib for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.
- The two regimens include all-oral Lonafarnib boosted with ritonavir and in combination with peginterferon alfa.
- The primary endpoint is a composite of ≥ 2 log decline in HDV RNA and ALT normalization at end of 48 weeks of treatment.
- Key secondary endpoints include histologic improvement and improvement in fibrosis after 48 weeks of treatment, based on biopsies conducted at the start and end of treatment for all patients.
- Eiger is planning for topline data release by the end of 2022.
- HDV is the most severe form of human viral hepatitis, and occurs only as a co-infection in individuals infected with hepatitis B virus (HBV).