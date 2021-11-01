Altus Power acquired Hawaii-based energy storage and solar power generation assets
Nov. 01, 2021 8:26 AM ETAltus Power, Inc. (AMPS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Altus Power acquired a portfolio of operating energy storage and solar generation assets in Hawaii that support clean energy goals and produce savings for a number of private and public customers.
- The acquired assets serve customers on the islands of Oahu, Maui and Hawaii, delivering clean electricity to local commercial entities, universities, schools and municipalities.
- The acquisition is a further realization of Altus Power's strategic approach to growth, which includes both greenfield project development and acquisition of operating assets and adds to Altus Power's expanding footprint in Hawaii and the continental U.S.
- "This portfolio with storage and solar generation assets is a great addition to Altus Power's growing footprint in Hawaii and we look forward to serving our new customers with clean electricity benefits and savings," co-CEO Lars Norell commented.
- Altus earlier announced business combination agreement with CBRE Acquisition (NYSE:CBAH) leading to NYSE listing; transaction is expected to close in Q4.