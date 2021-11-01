Net1 to acquire the fintech firm Connect Group for about $242M in cash and stock
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) inks an agreement to buy 100% of the Connect Group for ~ZAR 3.7B (~$242.0M) at an exchange rate of $1: ZAR 15.22.
- The Connect Group is a profitable, high-growth and provider of financial technology solutions to ~44,000 micro, small, and medium enterprises in Southern Africa.
- The addition significantly expands Net1’s addressable market, merchant offering & footprint as it builds the fintech platform in South Africa.
- The acquisition is expected to close in the quarter ending March 31, 2022, subject to necessary approvals.
- After adjusting for net debt, the implied Enterprise Value is ZAR 4.8B (~$315.3M).
- The Acquisition will be funded via ZAR 2.35B ($154.4M) in debt, consisting of ZAR 1.1B($72.3M) in a five-year term facility and a ZAR 150M ($9.9M) general banking facility that replaces the Connect Group's existing debt facilities and ZAR 1.1B ($72.3M) in 18-month bridge facilities secured against Net1's assets; Deferred consideration of ZAR 350M ($23.0M) through the issuance of ~3.1M UEPS shares at an issue price of $7.50/share and payable in three equal tranches on the first, second and third anniversaries of the transaction closing; and The remaining balance will be funded by existing Net1 cash resources.
