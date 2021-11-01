PRA Group expands share repurchase authorization by $80M
Nov. 01, 2021 8:31 AM ETPRA Group, Inc. (PRAA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) has expanded its existing share repurchase authorization by $80M.
- The program has no stated expiration date.
- "We believe that our strong and conservative capital position not only puts us in a good competitive position, but also allows us to provide additional value to investors. We decided to expand our share repurchase program in order to more closely align with credit facility amendments made during the third quarter. We intend to continue to manage this program balancing our current portfolio investment pipeline and business plan while maintaining our leverage and growth targets," said Pete Graham, executive vice president and chief financial officer of PRA Group.