Takeda applies for listing on Prime Market segment of Tokyo Stock Exchange
Nov. 01, 2021 8:38 AM ETTakeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) applied for selection of the “Prime Market” segment of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (“TSE”) as its listing market.
- The Japanese company received the results of the initial assessment made by the TSE on July 9, 2021, confirming Takeda’s compliance with the listing requirements for Prime Market in the new market segments that will be introduced on April 4, 2022.
- In addition, the company filed its corporate governance report with the TSE based on the Corporate Governance Code, which was revised on June 11. The report describes the status of compliance with the disclosure items required of companies listed on the Prime Market.
- TAK +1.78% premarket to $14.27