Third Coast Bancshares launches IPO of 3M common shares
Nov. 01, 2021 8:40 AM ETThird Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, has launched an initial public offering (IPO) of 3M shares of its common stock.
- The shares are expected to be issued between $24.00 and $26.00 per share.
- Underwriters may be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of the common stock.
- The company plans to list the stock on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol "TCBX."
- Net proceeds from the offering will be used to support the company's continued growth, including organic growth and potential future acquisitions, and for general corporate purposes.