Third Coast Bancshares launches IPO of 3M common shares

Nov. 01, 2021 8:40 AM ETThird Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, has launched an initial public offering (IPO) of 3M shares of its common stock.
  • The shares are expected to be issued between $24.00 and $26.00 per share.
  • Underwriters may be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of the common stock.
  • The company plans to list the stock on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol "TCBX."
  • Net proceeds from the offering will be used to support the company's continued growth, including organic growth and potential future acquisitions, and for general corporate purposes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.