Coca-Cola confirms acquisition of BodyArmor as it points to long-term potential

Nov. 01, 2021 8:42 AM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor23 Comments
  • Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) confirms that it acquired full ownership of the BodyArmor by paying $5.6B for the 85% of the company it did not own.
  • Coca-Cola (KO) says the sports performance beverage business is incremental to the Coca-Cola beverage portfolio and has significant potential for long-term growth.
  • Coca-Cola initially acquired a 15% stake of BodyArmor in 2018 with a path to full ownership based on a pre-determined discount.
  • BodyArmor will be managed as a separate business within Coca-Cola’s North America operating unit and will continue to be based in New York.
  • The acquisition of BodyArmor will be funded through cash on-hand and is said to be consistent with an M&A and capital allocation framework that focuses on accelerating growth, expanding capabilities and driving efficiencies.
  • KO +0.47% premarket to $56.64.
  • See the valuation marks on Coca-Cola (KO) compared to peers and the historical averages.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.