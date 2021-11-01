Coca-Cola confirms acquisition of BodyArmor as it points to long-term potential
Nov. 01, 2021 8:42 AM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor23 Comments
- Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) confirms that it acquired full ownership of the BodyArmor by paying $5.6B for the 85% of the company it did not own.
- Coca-Cola (KO) says the sports performance beverage business is incremental to the Coca-Cola beverage portfolio and has significant potential for long-term growth.
- Coca-Cola initially acquired a 15% stake of BodyArmor in 2018 with a path to full ownership based on a pre-determined discount.
- BodyArmor will be managed as a separate business within Coca-Cola’s North America operating unit and will continue to be based in New York.
- The acquisition of BodyArmor will be funded through cash on-hand and is said to be consistent with an M&A and capital allocation framework that focuses on accelerating growth, expanding capabilities and driving efficiencies.
- KO +0.47% premarket to $56.64.
