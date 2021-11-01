Hudson Global acquires Karani
Nov. 01, 2021 9:00 AM ETHudson Global, Inc. (HSON)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) acquires Karani, a recruiting services provider that serves mainly U.S.-based customers from its operations in India and the Philippines.
- Karani partners with recruitment and staffing firms to assist with recruiting, sourcing, screening, onboarding, and other talent-related services across a variety of industries.
- “The addition of Karani will enhance Hudson RPO’s global delivery capability and open up opportunities to win new business in India and other new markets. As a combined company, we expect to expand Karani’s offering beyond the U.S., leverage the capability of the Karani team for Hudson RPO projects and clients, penetrate the enterprise RPO markets in India and the Philippines, and strengthen Hudson RPO’s expertise in technology recruitment.” said Jeff Eberwein, CEO.