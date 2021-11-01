ETFs that directly hold Bitcoin will likely come in mid-2022, experts say

Bitcoin Symbol With Financial Chart Over Dark Background

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

  • The market has welcomed Bitcoin Strategy ETFs such as the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) and Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF), but when will U.S. regulators approve the first spot Bitcoin ETF that will directly hold Bitcoin (BTC-USD)?
  • Market experts seem to be leaning towards the middle of 2022.
  • Steven McClurg, CIO and co-founder of Valkyrie, told CNBC: "I don't think we see a Bitcoin spot ETF until at least middle of next year."
  • Grayscale Investments, which recently announced that it's filed to convert the popular Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) into a Bitcoin spot ETF, is also eyeing summer 2022.
  • Grayscale Investments David LaValle, head of ETFs, stated in a MarketWatch interview that he sees the possibility of regulators approving a spot-bitcoin ETF by July 2022.
  • Bitcoin has recently touched record highs of $67,700 after the crypto asset received a jolt from the first Bitcoin-futures ETFs hitting the market. Now Bitcoin is hovering right below the $62,000 level and was ahead +2.33% Monday morning to start the trading week.
  • However, analysts state that crypto assets will continue to remain volatile with both bull and bear markets.
