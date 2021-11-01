Peloton Interactive tipped by Credit Suisse to post strong guidance later this week
Nov. 01, 2021 9:07 AM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Credit Suisse is out with positive commentary on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) as the firm reiterates an Outperform rating just ahead of the earnings drop.
- Peloton (PTON) is seen as being in a strong position for the holiday season after making significant capacity and supply chain investments.
- "Incremental demand from the Bike price cut (3rd party data shows strong reception) unlikely to show this quarter as sales are booked on delivery. An early read into how Tread sales are faring may reshape full-year expectations."
- Peloton Interactive (PTON) is due to report earnings on November 4. The company has topped revenue estimates in its last eight quarters and EPS estimates in seven of those. The consensus EPS trend from analysts is downward.