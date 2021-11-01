ACI Worldwide partners with Affirm for delivering pay-over-time option for U.S. merchants
Nov. 01, 2021 9:09 AM ETACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW), AFRMBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) announced a partnership with Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth.
- U.S. merchants using ACI Secure eCommerce can now seamlessly offer consumers the ability to make purchases with Affirm and pay-over-time without any late or hidden fees.
- "Through this partnership, merchants using ACI's Secure eCommerce solution can now easily integrate Affirm’s compelling offerings that help turn browsers into buyers while delivering greater flexibility at checkout with no gotchas or late fees," Affirm chief revenue officer Geoff Kott commented.
- A recent Aite-Novarica Group report projects the buy now, pay later market will grow to $1.2T+ by 2024.