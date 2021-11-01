Hawkins expands in Alabama with acquisition of Water and Waste Specialties

Nov. 01, 2021 9:11 AM ETHawkins, Inc. (HWKN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Specialty chemical firm Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) has expanded into Mobile, Alabama with the acquisition Water and Waste Specialties.
  • Water and Waste Specialties distributes water treatment chemicals, serving customers across Alabama.
  • "We believe this acquisition, combined with our recent acquisition of Southeast Water Systems, will allow us to grow in Alabama and the surrounding region at a faster rate. I would like to welcome the Water and Waste Specialties team to the Hawkins organization and look forward to continued growth within Alabama," said Hawkins CEO Patrick Hawkins.
  • Previously (Oct 27): Hawkins EPS misses by $0.12, beats on revenue
