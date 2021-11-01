Momentive Global holder Legion is said to oppose Zendesk acquisition (update)
Nov. 01, 2021 9:12 AM ETMomentive Global Inc. (MNTV), ZENBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Update 1:40pm: Adds Momentive comment.
- Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) holder Legion Partners is said to oppose Zendesk's (NYSE:ZEN) planned $4B acquisition. Momentive gained 3.2% in premarket trading.
- Activist Legion believes the Zendesk deal undervalues Momentive, the parent of SurveyMoney, according to a Bloomberg report.
- Legion, which has a 1.4% stake in Momentive (MNTV) told Bloomberg in a statement that it's "strongly" against the Zendesk deal and would do whatever is necessary to stop the transaction.
- Momentive said in statement emailed to Seeking Alpha that the company's board undertook a "robust and comprehensive" review process.
- "Our Board determined that the transaction with Zendesk was the best outcome for Momentive shareholders," a Momentive spokesperson said in a statement. "The combination will provide the opportunity for Momentive shareholders to participate in the upside potential of a stronger and larger company that will be uniquely positioned to help customers drive meaningful action. We are committed to closely engaging with our shareholders to ensure they recognize the significant value inherent in the combination."
- Legion's opposition to the deal comes after Momentive dropped 8% on the deal announcement on Friday as Zendesk's share price plunged almost 15% as analysts disliked the deal, leading to several downgrades on Zendesk.
- Bloomberg reported in early October that activist Legion has been threatening a boardroom battle and believes that several private equity firms and strategic players could be interested in Momentive (MNTV) and that the company could fetch as much as $40 a share in sale.