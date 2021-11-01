MediaValet announces partnership with monday.com
Nov. 01, 2021 9:15 AM ETMediaValet Inc. (VRXWF), MNDYBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- MediaValet (OTC:VRXWF) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) has announced a partnership to deliver seamless digital collaboration for marketing and creative teams across the globe.
- The combined benefits of MediaValet and monday.com will help organizations expedite time-to-market, ensure brand consistency, and scale up their digital marketing and creative operations.
- The integration helps diversify monday.com's increasingly limitless customization capabilities.
- "As the world becomes more digitized, we're making digital collaboration more efficient and empowering any organization to customize, automate, and execute all their work in one place." said Gavin Watson, Industry Lead Marketing & Creative APAC at monday.com.