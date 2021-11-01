Worthington Industries to buy Tempel Steel in $255M deal
Nov. 01, 2021 9:11 AM ETWorthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) agrees to acquire Tempel Steel, a Chicago-based manufacturer of precision motor and transformer laminations for the electrical steel market, for $255M plus the assumption of certain liabilities.
- Worthington says acquiring Tempel will make it a market leader in the rapidly growing electrical steel market that includes transformers, machine motors and electric vehicle motors.
- Tempel generated net revenue of $377M and EBITDA of $35M for the 12 months ended September 30.
- Worthington recently reported better than forecast FQ1 earnings and revenues.