Worthington Industries to buy Tempel Steel in $255M deal

Nov. 01, 2021 9:11 AM ETWorthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Large aluminium steel rolls in the factory

okeyphotos/iStock via Getty Images

  • Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) agrees to acquire Tempel Steel, a Chicago-based manufacturer of precision motor and transformer laminations for the electrical steel market, for $255M plus the assumption of certain liabilities.
  • Worthington says acquiring Tempel will make it a market leader in the rapidly growing electrical steel market that includes transformers, machine motors and electric vehicle motors.
  • Tempel generated net revenue of $377M and EBITDA of $35M for the 12 months ended September 30.
  • Worthington recently reported better than forecast FQ1 earnings and revenues.
