NextPlay Technologies slumps on pricing ~$30M share and warrants offering
Nov. 01, 2021 9:20 AM ETNextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NXTP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) has priced its ~$30M share and warrants offering.
- The technology solutions company is offering ~18.98M shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase ~14.24M shares of common stock. The warrants will be exercisable beginning April 30, 2022 at a price of $1.97 per share and will expire five years from the initial exercise date. The purchase price for one share of common stock and three-fourths of a corresponding warrant will be $1.58.
- Offering is expected to close on or about November 3, 2021.
- A portion of the net proceeds will be used to pay down the balance of certain existing indebtedness of the company, and the remainder for other working capital and general corporate purposes.
- NXTP -34.01% pre-market