Franklin Resources stock climbs after $1.75B Lexington Partners deal, earnings beat
Nov. 01, 2021 9:21 AM ETFranklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Shares in Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), which runs the Franklin Templeton funds, jump 5.6% in premarket trading after asset manager agrees to acquire Lexington Partners, a secondary private equity and co-investments firm, for $1.75B and its fiscal Q4 earnings top consensus by a wide margin.
- The consideration will be funded from Franklin Templeton's existing balance sheet and is expected to immediately add to adjusted EPS. The acquisition is expected to close in Q2 of its fiscal 2022.
- Lexington will operate as a Specialist Investment Manager within Franklin Templeton with its current management team continuing in their roles post transaction. Lexington partners and employees will be granted a 25% ownership stake in Lexington vesting over five years and $338M of performance-based cash retention awards to be paid over about five years.
- Lexington currently has fee-based assets under management of $34B. The purchase price includes $1B to be paid at close and $750M of additional payments over three years.
- Franklin Resources (BEN) preliminary adjusted EPS of $1.25 in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021, up from $0.96 in the previous quarter and $0.56 in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020.
- The Q4 2021 adjusted EPS includes a $0.30 tax benefit from the release of certain tax reserves. Excluding the tax benefit, adjusted EPS would be $0.95, still exceeding the consensus estimate of $0.86.
- Fiscal 2021 also represents the first full year since it closed its Legg Mason acquisition. "The strategic and financial benefits from the acquisition have exceeded our goals and position our company for success in the years ahead,” said Jenny Johnson, president and CEO of Franklin Resources.
- AUM of $1.53T at the end of Q4 fell 1% from $1.55T at the end of fiscal Q3, a result of $9.9B of long-term net outflows, $3.9B of cash management net outflows, and $11.7B from market depreciation.
- Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.
