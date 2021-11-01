Generac Power expands South Carolina operations thereby increasing distribution capacity

Nov. 01, 2021

Three Large Industrial Emergency Power Standby Generators

BanksPhotos/iStock via Getty Images

  • Generac Power Systems (NYSE:GNRC) announced that it is further expanding its footprint and operations at its manufacturing, assembly, and distribution facility in Trenton, South Carolina.
  • This will increase the company's distribution capacity in the southeastern U.S and expansion is expected to be complete by Q3 of 2022.
  • The acquisition will increase the current size of the building by ~50%, and will create additional space for the warehousing of raw materials and storage of finished goods.
  • "In further expanding our footprint in Trenton, we will be better able to meet the growing demand we are experiencing for Generac's home standby generators and associated energy technologies," president & CEO Aaron Jagdfeld commented.
  • While the facility was purchased in February 2021, operations commenced in early July.
