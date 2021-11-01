Generac Power expands South Carolina operations thereby increasing distribution capacity
Nov. 01, 2021 9:23 AM ETGenerac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Generac Power Systems (NYSE:GNRC) announced that it is further expanding its footprint and operations at its manufacturing, assembly, and distribution facility in Trenton, South Carolina.
- This will increase the company's distribution capacity in the southeastern U.S and expansion is expected to be complete by Q3 of 2022.
- The acquisition will increase the current size of the building by ~50%, and will create additional space for the warehousing of raw materials and storage of finished goods.
- "In further expanding our footprint in Trenton, we will be better able to meet the growing demand we are experiencing for Generac's home standby generators and associated energy technologies," president & CEO Aaron Jagdfeld commented.
- While the facility was purchased in February 2021, operations commenced in early July.