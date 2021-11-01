TripAdvisor drops as Barclays warns of trends that could hurt the stock
Nov. 01, 2021 9:27 AM ETTripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP)By: SA News Team
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares fall 4.13% in the pre-market after Barclays Capital cuts its rating on the stock to Underweight.
- Analysts led by Mario Lu cite the halt in global travel recovery due to the COVID-19 Delta variant and the movement towards work from home, a growing consumer trend to book more trips by other channels such social media or organic search, and pessimistic views on TripAdvisor Plus being redesigned into a cash-back program rather than offering customers an immediate discount.
- "We think the broader travel recovery will likely slow and not reach 2019 levels until peak travel season in mid 2022 at the earliest," writes Lu.
- Barclays has a price target of $30 on TRIP, compared to the sell-side average of $42.