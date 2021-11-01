Gogo CEO says company's 5G technology not part of FAA concerns
Nov. 01, 2021 9:35 AM ETGogo Inc. (GOGO)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- In-flight Internet service provider Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) said Monday sought to alleviate concerns that its upcoming 5G mobile technology could possibly cause interference with the safety controls of commercial aircraft.
- Gogo (GOGO) responded to report late last week which said the Federal Aviation Administration was set to issue a warning about how the new 5G technology could interfere with cockpit safety systems. The FAA reportedly is concerned that new 5G signals used for in-flight Internet access could interfere with the ground-based towers that are used to help planes land and fly.
- However, Gogo (GOGO) Chief Executive Sergio Aguirre said in a statement, Monday, that his company never has used, nor has any plans to use the frequencies at the center of the FAA's concerns.
- "The spectrum bands used by Gogo, currently and following the launch of our 5G network, have been in use for decades and have never been shown to interfere with aeronautical services," Aguirre said.
- Gogo has said its 5G in-flight Internet service is on track to be in use by the end of the year. Gogo's shares rose almost 2% heading toward the start of Monday's trading session.
- In October, Gogo appeared to possibly face some new competition, as SpaceX Elon Musk said he was talking with airlines about bringing his company's Starlink satellite Internet service to commercial planes.