II-VI purchase of Coherent is said to see industry-wide review in China

  • II-VI's (NASDAQ:IIVI) planned purchase of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) is said to be being analyzed by industry participants as part of an antitrust review in China.
  • China's antitrust authority, the State Administration for Market Regulation, or SAMR, issued questions about the transaction to Chinese domestic industry players last month, according to an MLex report.
  • SAMR is said to have formally started "the clock" for the deal, according to the report.
  • II-VI said in August it expects to close the deal in the first calendar quarter of 2022.
