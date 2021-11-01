II-VI purchase of Coherent is said to see industry-wide review in China
Nov. 01, 2021 9:38 AM ETII-VI Incorporated (IIVI), COHRBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- II-VI's (NASDAQ:IIVI) planned purchase of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) is said to be being analyzed by industry participants as part of an antitrust review in China.
- China's antitrust authority, the State Administration for Market Regulation, or SAMR, issued questions about the transaction to Chinese domestic industry players last month, according to an MLex report.
- SAMR is said to have formally started "the clock" for the deal, according to the report.
- II-VI said in August it expects to close the deal in the first calendar quarter of 2022.