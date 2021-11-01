U.S. Well Services rallies on NNE all-electric completion project results

Nov. 01, 2021 9:40 AM ETU.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS)NINEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Drilling Fracking Rig at Night

grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

  • U.S. Well Services (USWS +6.1%) shoots higher at the open after saying its partnership with Nine Energy Service (NINE) completed an all-electric field trial for Northeast Natural Energy.
  • U.S. Well says NNE leveraged its Clean Fleet fracturing technology to stimulate 589 total stages on nine wells across two pads, "delivering an industry-leading low emission footprint as well as best-in-class completion efficiency."
  • The company says NNE topped company records for most hours, stages and total sand and water pumped in a 24-hour period, and estimates NNE reduced its CO2-equivalent, NO2 and particulate matter emissions by 25%, 86% and 94%, respectively.
  • U.S. Well is seeking to make a strategic transformation towards full electrification.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.