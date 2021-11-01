U.S. Well Services rallies on NNE all-electric completion project results
Nov. 01, 2021 9:40 AM ETU.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS)NINEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- U.S. Well Services (USWS +6.1%) shoots higher at the open after saying its partnership with Nine Energy Service (NINE) completed an all-electric field trial for Northeast Natural Energy.
- U.S. Well says NNE leveraged its Clean Fleet fracturing technology to stimulate 589 total stages on nine wells across two pads, "delivering an industry-leading low emission footprint as well as best-in-class completion efficiency."
- The company says NNE topped company records for most hours, stages and total sand and water pumped in a 24-hour period, and estimates NNE reduced its CO2-equivalent, NO2 and particulate matter emissions by 25%, 86% and 94%, respectively.
- U.S. Well is seeking to make a strategic transformation towards full electrification.