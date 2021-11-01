REV Fire Group receives order from the mesa fire and medical department for an E-ONE vector
Nov. 01, 2021 9:40 AM ETREV Group, Inc. (REVG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- REV Fire Group, comprised of REV Group (REVG) has announced an all-electric E-ONE® Vector™ fire truck will be built for Mesa Fire and Medical Department in Mesa, AZ.
- The customizable Vector has the industry’s longest electric pumping duration which allows four hose lines to be in use for four hours on a single charge.
- H&E Equipment, an E-ONE authorized dealer, is coordinating the Mesa order and delivery is expected in 2022.
- “In developing the Vector, we worked closely with our customers to identify their product needs. Using this feedback, we designed a robust EV rig that upholds our commitment to providing the highest quality and best performing fire apparatus,” said Mike Virnig, Vice President of Sales, REV Fire Group.