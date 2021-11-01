Pitney Bowes plans to add more capacity ahead of peak season
Nov. 01, 2021 9:41 AM ETPitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)By: SA News Team
- Pitney Bowes, Inc. (PBI +1.6%) announces plans to add further expand capacity and hire thousands of seasonal warehouse associates and drivers ahead of the peak e-commerce season.
- Since the 2020 holiday season, the company has upgraded its capabilities through building new e-commerce hubs in Boston, Columbus, Seattle, and Dallas, implementing automated package sorting robotic solutions, increasing use of machine learning and data science to project estimated delivery dates more accurately, and expanding the Pitney Bowes-owned transportation fleet.
- Pitney Bowes is also focused on investing in its workers, increasing wages for warehouse associates by $3 to $5 per hour for the peak holiday shipping season. The company will be less reliant on seasonal workers for the holiday period and hopes to continue to grow its permanent workforce in 2022 and beyond.
- Consumers will bear some of the rising labor costs after Pitney Bowes implemented a $1.50 surcharge for the holiday season.