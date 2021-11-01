LQwD FinTech surges on purchase of additional Bitcoins
Nov. 01, 2021 9:45 AM ETLQwD FinTech Corp. (LQWDF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- LQwD FinTech (OTCQB:LQWDF +25.6%) has surged following news that it purchased an additional C$4.5M worth of Bitcoins since closing its previously announced financing.
- The purchase aligns with LQwD's strategic growth initiative to accumulate Bitcoin as a reserve asset. The company has spent C$7.8M to purchase ~133 Bitcoins to date.
- "Closing the $8M financing has allowed us to acquire further Bitcoin, which is an important step for the Company to progress its short-term business goals to launch our Platform as a Service commercially, then focus on on-boarding clients and providing them with strong connectivity to the Lightning Network. This plays into our long-term objective of having a significant number of Lightning Network payment channels with Bitcoin staked on them (a requirement of the network) that are active across the Lightning Network and allow us to forward and route transactions as a major network participant, and earn fees for doing so," stated Chairman and CEO Shone Anstey.