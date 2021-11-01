Envirotech vehicles delivers two vehicles to Shine Solar

Nov. 01, 2021 9:54 AM ETEnvirotech Vehicles, Inc. (EVTV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Envirotech Vehicles (OTCQB:ADOM +0.6%) has announced that it has delivered one van and one truck to Shine Solar.
  • In Aug. 2021, the Co. announced that it had entered into a Factory Authorized Representative Agreement with Shine Solar, allowing the Rogers, Arkansas based solar energy equipment provider to promote, sell and service Envirotech products throughout the U.S.
  • "It is encouraging to see the progress that we are making with our FAR agreements as we have recently delivered a total of six vehicles to two of our newer FAR's, and eight vehicles this year to the group," commented Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles.
