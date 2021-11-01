Empower Clinics opens The Medi-Collective clinic in Mississauga
Nov. 01, 2021 9:57 AM ETEmpower Clinics Inc. (EPWCF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Empower Clinics (OTCPK:EPWCF) opened The Medi-Collective ("TMC") clinic in Mississauga, Ontario.
- The satellite location, will connect patients with two family medicine doctors and one internal medicine specialist, and will provide community members with convenient access to a diverse set of pharmacy services and medical practitioners.
- The company also plans to offer other products and services such as Kai Care specimen collection devices and MediSure diabetic management solutions to existing and incoming patients.
- The company currently has five operational TMC clinics with additional openings scheduled before the end of Q4 2021 and through the 2022 fiscal year.