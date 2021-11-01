Ashland sees full-year sales revised within full-year guidance
Nov. 01, 2021 7:53 AM ETAshland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) issues FQ4 preliminary results, including adjusted EBITDA of ~$149M and sales of ~$591M, not including the planned divestiture of its Performance Adhesives business, which it expects will close in the March quarter of 2022.
- For the full year, the company expects to report adjusted EBITDA of $495M and sales of $2.1B; including Performance Adhesives, adjusted EBITDA would total $571M and sales of $2.5B.
- The company says overall results for the year were "consistent with our original expectations as we made incremental progress in successfully delivering products to our customers during the final weeks of the quarter," despite supply chain challenges and raw material inflation.
- Ashland previously warned that full-year adjusted EBITDA could miss the low end of guidance of $570M-$590M due to challenges in shipping, logistics and packaging procurement.