MakeMyTrip's deal with Amazon Pay India takes stock up 7%
Nov. 01, 2021 10:34 AM ETMakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- India's MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) announces strategic partnership with Amazon.in that will see the group's travel services listed on Amazon's India mobile apps and websites.
- The collaboration allows the customers to earn unlimited cashback rewards on booking MakeMyTrip's flight, hotel and bus services through Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. The deal also opens amazon's pay later services to customers at zero interest.
- MMYT stock gains 7% in early trading session on Monday, trading at $33.80 currently.
- "There is an accelerated digital shift happening as a result of the pandemic and through this partnership, we look forward to making travel bookings extremely convenient for new adopters, thereby increasing the online penetration of travel bookings," notes MakeMyTrip Co-founder and CEO Rajesh Magow.
