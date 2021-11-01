Trivago leaps as 129% revenue growth exceeds expectations
Nov. 01, 2021 10:36 AM ETtrivago N.V. (TRVG)TRIPBy: SA News Team
- Trivago (TRVG +3.0%) shares jump after the company posts a profit and reports revenue above expectations in its third quarter.
- The removal of COVID-19 travel restrictions in Western countries allowed the company to report Y/Y revenue growth of 129%. The company said that the re-openings happened slower than expected and that restricted travel in Asia and Australia continues to hurt results. Referral revenue remains well below 2019 levels.
- Referral revenue by region: Americas +216%; Developed Europe +130%; Rest of World +25%
- Previous levels of advertising are expected to resume after Trivago almost completely ceased advertising in 2020. The company believes that "prior television advertising campaigns continued to have a significant positive effect on direct traffic volumes, even in periods after the advertising was aired" and more advertising will allow the company to rebuild its customer base. In Q3 2021, the company realized a 138.7% return on advertising spending.
- "Our ultimate financial performance will depend on a number of factors relating to the world’s continued emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic," notes Trivago.
- Peer TripAdvisor (TRIP -0.8%) is trending the opposite direction after Barclays downgraded the stock, citing travel headwinds.