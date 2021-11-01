Tegna gains on report Byron Allen talking to PE firms for bid
Nov. 01, 2021 10:39 AM ETTEGNA Inc. (TGNA)APOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) rose 2.2% after a report that potential bidder Byron Allen was talking to private equity firms a about a "last-minute" offer for the media company.
- Allen was talking to Oaktree Capital Management, Fortress Investment Group and Ares Management last week about a bid, the New York Post reported yesterday, citing sources. One issue with the PE firms is that they want a big stake in Tegna because they will be contributing most of the equity.
- Allen may need the PE firms for a bid because he may find it difficult to find financing on his own. Allen Media, which owns the Weather Channel, has seen its earnings fall during the pandemic and may be in danger of breaking a debt covenant as debt to EBITDA ratio has pushed to 7x, according to the NY Post, citing a person familiar.
- Allen will be bidding against PE firm Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) and Standard General, who reportedly bid $22/share for Tegna in September.