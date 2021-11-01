AstraZeneca to sell global rights to two respiratory drugs for $270 million

Nov. 01, 2021 10:38 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) has inked an agreement to transfer global rights to Eklira (aclidinium bromide) and Duaklir to Covis Pharma Group for $270M. Covis will share certain development expenses related to the drugs.
  • The deal will not lead to any other operating income as its upfront payment will be fully offset by the derecognition of a related intangible asset, the company said.
  • The transaction, expected to close in Q4 2021, will not impact AstraZeneca’s (AZN) guidance for the year.
  • Delivered via the Genuair device, Eklira and Duaklir are used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
  • In geographies covered by the agreement, the two drugs generated $143M in revenue for the company in 2020.
  • In a 2018 deal, Covis Pharma had previously acquired the rights for respiratory therapies Alvesco, Omnaris, and Zetonna from AstraZeneca (AZN).
  • The Respiratory & Immunology segment of AstraZeneca (AZN) reported $5.4B in revenue for 2020, indicating a ~1% YoY decline on a constant currency basis.
