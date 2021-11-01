ON Semiconductor jumps 11% on reporting record quarterly revenue

Electronic circuit board production and computer chip fly test by robotic automated machine

Aguus/E+ via Getty Images

  • ON Semiconductor (ON +10.9%) shows record Q3 revenue of $1,742.1M, a 32% increase from last year, beats consensus by $30M.
  • GAAP gross margin of 41.4% increased 310 basis points.
  • Record operating margin of 22.9%.
  • Free cash flow of $355.7M.
  • For Q4, the company expects revenue in the range of $1.74B to $1.84B vs. consensus of $1.72B and EPS in the range of $0.89 to $1.01 vs. consensus of $0.75.
  • “We delivered another quarter of record results driven by on-going execution of our new strategy with demand remaining strong for our intelligent power and sensing solutions in the automotive and industrial end-markets. We continue to execute our margin expansions plans which drove 310 basis points of non-GAAP gross margin improvement quarter-over-quarter. With a rapidly expanding design-win funnel for disruptive applications such as electric vehicles, ADAS, industrial automation, and alternative energy, coupled with ongoing transformational changes, we are making sustainable progress towards our target financial model,” said Hassane El-Khoury, president and CEO of onsemi.
  • Among recent company news: 'On Semiconductor is said to consider sale of Quantenna assets'
  • Related: 'ON Semiconductor EPS beats by $0.13, beats on revenue'
  • Previously (Nov. 1): ON Semiconductor EPS beats by $0.13, beats on revenue
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.