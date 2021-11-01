ON Semiconductor jumps 11% on reporting record quarterly revenue
Nov. 01, 2021 10:40 AM ETON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- ON Semiconductor (ON +10.9%) shows record Q3 revenue of $1,742.1M, a 32% increase from last year, beats consensus by $30M.
- GAAP gross margin of 41.4% increased 310 basis points.
- Record operating margin of 22.9%.
- Free cash flow of $355.7M.
- For Q4, the company expects revenue in the range of $1.74B to $1.84B vs. consensus of $1.72B and EPS in the range of $0.89 to $1.01 vs. consensus of $0.75.
- “We delivered another quarter of record results driven by on-going execution of our new strategy with demand remaining strong for our intelligent power and sensing solutions in the automotive and industrial end-markets. We continue to execute our margin expansions plans which drove 310 basis points of non-GAAP gross margin improvement quarter-over-quarter. With a rapidly expanding design-win funnel for disruptive applications such as electric vehicles, ADAS, industrial automation, and alternative energy, coupled with ongoing transformational changes, we are making sustainable progress towards our target financial model,” said Hassane El-Khoury, president and CEO of onsemi.
- Among recent company news: 'On Semiconductor is said to consider sale of Quantenna assets'
- Related: 'ON Semiconductor EPS beats by $0.13, beats on revenue'
- Previously (Nov. 1): ON Semiconductor EPS beats by $0.13, beats on revenue