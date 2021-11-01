Spotify, Discovery, Activision gain as Bernstein lifts to Neutral
Nov. 01, 2021 11:03 AM ET By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is 2.4% higher after Bernstein analyst Todd Juenger boosted the stock to Market Perform from a previous Underperform.
- That's based on a sunnier outlook for long-term gross margins.
- He's also resuming coverage of other media and videogame stocks, and upgrading Discovery (DISCA +4.7%) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI +1.9%) to Market Perform from Underperform.
- Discovery is undervalued, he suggests - "the market is already pricing the stock for the company to miss its streaming revenue guide, EBITDA guide, or both" in Wednesday's earnings - and there's balanced risk-reward in Activision Blizzard, which reports tomorrow.
- He has a $26 price target on Discovery, implying 6% upside. And a price target of $82 on ATVI implies 3% upside.
- Consensus expectations for Activision Blizzard are for EPS of $0.70 on bookings of $1.88 billion.