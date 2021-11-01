Will New Residential Investment's Q3 results bring positive earnings surprise?
Nov. 01, 2021 12:45 PM ETNew Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)COOPBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor7 Comments
- New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.35 (+12.00% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $713.33M (+4.13%Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NRZ has beaten FFO estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- The company's stock rose +4.22% on July 29, the day it reported its Q2 results.
- New Residential's (NYSE:NRZ) investment portfolio and operating business lines performance helped to produce stable book value and Q2 earnings that came in just above the consensus estimate.
- In October, the company agreed to acquire Genesis Capital LLC, a business purpose lender to real estate developers, and a related portfolio of loans from affiliates of Goldman Sachs.
- On Oct. 8 it was reported that the number of mortgages in active forbearance fell by 117K in the past week as many plans are marked for review or final expiration in September, according to Black Knight's McDash Flash daily loan-level forbearance data.
- NRZ's peer Mr. Cooper (NASDAQ:COOP), which provides services related to single-family residences, already reported its Q3 results beating analysts' estimates.
- Notable news from Q3: In September, the company announced a public offering of Fixed-Rate Reset Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.
- Meanwhile in August, New Residential Investment hiked its dividend by 25%.