Amgen Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)By: SA News Team3 Comments
- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.21 (-3.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.69B (+4.2% Y/Y).
- Seeking Alpha contributor Paulo Santos pointed out that Amgen faces some issues similar to those faced by AbbVie, as the company gets set for generic competition for its "main drug" Enbrel.
- Despite better-than-expected quarterly revenue, Amgen shares traded marginally lower in reaction to posting Q2 results that failed to meet profit estimates, in August.
- Last month, Amgen shares hit a 52-week low after a price target cut from Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison to $235 from $251.
- Amgen and Neumora Therapeutics inked a strategic collaboration to advance neuroscience discovery, development and commercialization, last month.
- Over the last 2 years, AMGN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 9 downward.
- The company's shares have fallen more than 9% year to date.