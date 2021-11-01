BorgWarner jumps after deal to supply unidentified European OEM with EV inverters
Nov. 01, 2021 11:59 AM ETBorgWarner Inc. (BWA)By: SA News Team
- BorgWarner (BWA +2.5%) shares are on the rise after the company announces that its 400V Silicon Carbide inverter has been selected to help power various models of an unidentified European OEM's battery electric vehicles. Vehicle production with BorgWarner's SiC inverter is slated for 2023.
- The new SiC inverter design builds on BorgWarner's proven cooling technology to reduce semi-conductor area and SiC material, offering a lighter and smaller system at lower cost compared to other silicon-based inverters. The system features greater durability that results in an up to 70% reduction in switching losses.
- BorgWarner intends to grow its electric vehicle revenue to grow to approximately 45% by 2030, along with achieving carbon neutrality by 2035, as part of its Project Charging Forward initiative.