What to look for in Activision Blizzard Q3 Earnings?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Launch Event

Nick England/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (-1.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.88B (+6.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, ATVI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 2 downward.
  • A quick at last quarter beat and raise; company expects bookings of $1.85B (above consensus for $1.81B) and EPS of $0.65 (below consensus for $0.75).
  • Despite economy reopening, video gaming engagement still remains high thereby pushing profits higher; sales are impacted only due to supply shortages of the next-gen of gaming consoles.
  • Along with other media and videogame stocks, Activision was upgraded to Market Perform from Underperform citing balanced risk-reward.
  • For reasons otherwise, the company is in focus as CEO Bobby Kotick took a pay cut ahead of its earnings report making obvious that he is taking measures to address the publisher's problems.
  • More detailed look at the financial outlook provided in Q2.

