PAO Group announces CBD pet product line to launch in December

Nov. 01, 2021 12:09 PM ETPAO Group, Inc. (PAOG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • PAO Group (OTCPK:PAOG) unveils plans to launch its CBD pet product line in December.
  • The pet product market is estimated at over $100B per year, as per the statistics of American Pet Products Association the report highlights.
  • PAOG is developing both pharmaceutical and nutraceutical treatments for humans based on the intellectual property it acquired last year on a patented cannabis extraction method.
  • The company says it is on track to realize its first revenue this year, starting in Q4 2021, since acquiring the extraction technology.
  • Previously (Oct. 18): PAO Group launches its 1st CBD nutraceutical product RelaxRX CBD
