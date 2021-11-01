PAO Group announces CBD pet product line to launch in December
Nov. 01, 2021 12:09 PM ETPAO Group, Inc. (PAOG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- PAO Group (OTCPK:PAOG) unveils plans to launch its CBD pet product line in December.
- The pet product market is estimated at over $100B per year, as per the statistics of American Pet Products Association the report highlights.
- PAOG is developing both pharmaceutical and nutraceutical treatments for humans based on the intellectual property it acquired last year on a patented cannabis extraction method.
- The company says it is on track to realize its first revenue this year, starting in Q4 2021, since acquiring the extraction technology.
- Previously (Oct. 18): PAO Group launches its 1st CBD nutraceutical product RelaxRX CBD