Hot Stocks: NVAX rises; MNRA falls; ABVC becomes a meme; CRWD downgrade; XPEV deliveries
Nov. 01, 2021 12:25 PM ET
- The makers of COVID vaccines were in focus during Monday's midday action. Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) saw buying interest after receiving its first emergency-use clearance. At the same time, rival Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) lost ground on word that its vaccine won't be approved for use in adolescents before the end of the year.
- In other news, electric vehicle maker XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) climbed in intraday trading after its EV deliveries for the latest month more than tripled from last year.
- Meanwhile, ABVC Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) skyrocketed after getting heavy retail investor attention on online forums.
- Turning to one of the day's biggest decliners, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) showed weakness following a bearish analyst note, as the company faces increased competition in the cybersecurity space.
Gainers
- Novavax (NVAX) received a boost on news that Indonesia had approved its COVID vaccine for emergency use in the country. This marked the product's first emergency use clearance, sparking a midday advance of more than 10%.
- XPeng (XPEV) posted intraday gains as well, bolstered by EV deliveries for October that jumped 233% from last year. The figure was about 3% below the amount delivered in the previous month, with production held back by the continued semiconductor shortage.
- XPEV rose around 3% on the news.
- ABVC Biopharma (ABVC) showed a gain of almost 200% in midday action following a surge of activity on social media. The stock has reached meme status thanks to a large number of mentions on StockTwits.
Decliners
- While NVAX rallied during Monday's session, competing COVID vaccine maker Moderna (MRNA) edged lower. Over the weekend, the company said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's review of its vaccine in adolescents will probably last beyond January of 2022.
- MRNA dropped by more than 5% in midday action.
- CrowdStrike (CRWD) was another notable decliner in intraday action. Shares slipped nearly 6% after BTIG cut its rating on the stock to Neutral from Buy. Analyst Gray Powell cited growing competition in the cybersecurity space for the downgrade.
