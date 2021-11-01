Catalent FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 12:24 PM ETCatalent, Inc. (CTLT)By: SA News Team
- Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (+53.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.03B (+21.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CTLT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.