Pfizer vaccine program for kids 'up and running' next week, White House says
Nov. 01, 2021 12:28 PM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX), PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor29 Comments
- In anticipation of a CDC decision to endorse Pfizer (PFE -0.4%)/BioNTech's (BNTX -2.3%) COVID-19 vaccine for children, White House COVID-19 vaccine coordinator Jeff Zients said the shot will likely be available for administration next week.
- Zients told NPR that vaccines are being pre-positioned in anticipation of the CDC's ok and are being shipped to around 20K locations.
- He added that parents should be able to sign up their children for appointments later this week.
- Zients also said that 15M doses have begun the shipping process.
- The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to discuss the Pfizer vaccine in children 5-11 years old tomorrow.
