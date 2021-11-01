Corsair Gaming Q3 2021 earnings preview: Here's what to expect

  • Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-55.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $391.06M (-14.4% Y/Y).
  • In mid-October, Corsair Gaming shares fell over 9% as it trimmed revenue forecast. Baird Analyst Colin Sebastian downgraded the company to Neutral from Outperform with a price target of $29, down from $38, telling investors that he remains cautious on the company's near-term outlook due to uncertainty on global supply chain constraints and semiconductor shortages.
  • The company's shares fell 5.3% after its second-quarter earnings missed analyst estimates for revenue and profit.
  • Over the last 1 year, CRSR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.
  • Wall Street is Bullish on Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR). The stock has a Quant Rating of Bearish.
  • Shares of Corsair are down over 32% YTD.
