Bausch Health Companies Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 12:32 PM ETBausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)By: SA News Team2 Comments
- Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.06 (-19.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.15B (+0.5% Y/Y).
- Recently, the U.S. FDA approved the company's XIPERE for suprachoroidal use in patients with macular edema linked to uveitis, a type of eye inflammation.
- Bausch Health shares fell 3% in reaction to posting second-quarter topline that fell short of Wall Street estimates and cut its revenue forecast for the year, in August.
- Over the last 2 years, BHC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.
- The company's shares have gained more than 35% year to date.