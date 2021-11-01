Bausch Health Companies Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.06 (-19.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.15B (+0.5% Y/Y).
  • Recently, the U.S. FDA approved the company's XIPERE for suprachoroidal use in patients with macular edema linked to uveitis, a type of eye inflammation.
  • Bausch Health shares fell 3% in reaction to posting second-quarter topline that fell short of Wall Street estimates and cut its revenue forecast for the year, in August.
  • Over the last 2 years, BHC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.
  • The company's shares have gained more than 35% year to date.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.