With filings for COVID vaccine underway will Novavax Q3 results bring positive surprise?
Nov. 03, 2021 10:24 AM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)TAK, PFE, BNTX, MRNABy: Ravikash, SA News Editor19 Comments
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$3.73 (-16.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $347.34M (+121.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NVAX has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
- November began on a positive note for Novavax as the company and Serum Institute of India's COVID-19 vaccine received emergency use authorization in Indonesia, marking the first approval for Novavax anywhere in the world.
- The company also completed rolling submission for its potential COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 to Health Canada.
- Novavax has also filed for authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine in the U.K. and Australia and recently in New Zealand.
- In October, Novavax stock fell to a 5-month low despite an official response to play down the alleged manufacturing issues faced by the company for its experimental COVID-19 shot. A report from Politico had flagged production hurdles faced by a key supplier for the vaccine that could disrupt the global inoculation campaign.
- Notable news from Q3: In September, the company made a regulatory submission to the World Health Organization seeking emergency use listing for its potential coronavirus vaccine.
- In the same month Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) highlighted complete results from its late-stage trial of NanoFlu influenza vaccine candidate.
- Novavax also initiated a phase 1/2 trial of combination vaccine for COVID-19 and seasonal influenza.
- Meanwhile, the company announced that Japan would buy 150M doses of its vaccine, which is manufactured in the country by Takeda (NYSE:TAK).
- In August, the U.S. CDC said participants in Novavax's (NVAX) phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial were fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose.
- The same month the company announced that it expects to submit for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. in Q4 2021, which was previously scheduled in Q3.
- In August the company also made a deal to supply EU with up to 200M doses of NVX-CoV2373. The company also joined Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), joined new U.K. COVID-19 booster study for a government-funded study in the U.K. to assess the effect of an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccines in people with weaker immune systems.
- In August, it was reported that Novavax was expected to submit data to the EU regulator seeking approval for the COVID-19 shot in October.