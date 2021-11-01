Incyte Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 12:37 PM ETIncyte Corporation (INCY)By: SA News Team
- Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (+226.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $744.53M (+20.0% Y/Y).
- In August, Seeking Alpha contributor Qingshan Capital Management called Incyte "undervalued" and said that the company "appears to see that growth is returning to pre-covid levels".
- Recently, the U.S. FDA accepted to review Incyte's NDA for parsaclisib, with a PDUFA target action date of August 30, 2022.
- Incyte had reported Q2 2021 results and provides an update on its development portfolio, in August.
- Over the last 2 years, INCY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- The company's shares have fallen more than 22% year to date.