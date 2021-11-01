PG&E swings to surprise Q3 GAAP loss, sees $1.15B loss from Dixie fire

  • PG&E (PCG -2.6%) slides after reporting a Q3 GAAP loss and saying it expects to take a $1.15B loss from this year's Dixie Fire that burned for months in northern California.
  • PG&E said it received a subpoena from the U.S. attorney's office for the Eastern District of California on October 7 seeking documents related to the fire.
  • The utility expects to recover costs of the fire from insurance, customer rates and a fund established by the state to help utilities cover the costs of wildfires.
  • PG&E said it swung to a Q3 loss of $1.09B, including $1.57B in costs related to its Chapter 11 reorganization and amortization of wildfire insurance fund contributions, investigation remedies, and 2019-20 wildfire-related costs, compared with net income of $83M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q3 operating revenues rose 12% Y/Y to $5.47B, while operating expenses increased 15% to $5.16B.
  • For the full year, PG&E reaffirms EPS guidance of $0.95-$1.05, in line with $0.99 analyst consensus estimate.
  • The cause of the Dixie fire remains under investigation, and PG&E has said the fire may have started when a tree fell onto one of its power cables.
