Leidos Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 12:38 PM ETLeidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)By: SA News Team
- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.62 (+10.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.6B (+11.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LDOS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.