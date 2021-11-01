IPG Photonics Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 12:39 PM ETIPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP)By: SA News Team
- IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.27 (-1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $368.73M (+15.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IPGP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.