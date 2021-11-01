Sabre Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 12:43 PM ETSabre Corporation (SABR)By: SA News Team
- Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.55 (+32.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $445.91M (+60.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SABR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.